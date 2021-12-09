700 C children die of lead poisoning in eight Zamfara Communities – Gov’t

Seven hundred children in eight Zamfara Communities have died of lead poisoning since it was discovered eleven years ago.

Medicines Sans Frontiers known as Doctors without borders in April 2010, discovered an outbreak of lead poisoning associated with artisanal gold mining in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas

More than four hundred young child deaths was recorded within the period of Six months of the discovery of the outbreak

For eleven years now, Zamfara State has been battling a public health emergency involving unprecedented levels of lead poisoning

Lead Poisoning is caused by unsafe artisanal mining practices resulting in high childhood mortality rates

Lead based paint and lead contaminated dust in older buildings and mining sites are the most common sources of lead poisoning in children

Other sources include contaminated air, water and soil especially in mining Communities

Adults who work with batteries or work in auto repair shops can also be exposed to lead

Critical stakeholders Converge on Gusau the Zamfara State Capital to develop a Statewide Lead poisoning Control and Prevention framework for the sustainability of the current remedies and prevention of future outbreak of lead poisoning in Zamfara

Representatives of Doctors without borders Benjamin Mwangombe and that of the Secretary to Zamfara State Government Lawal Hussaini said Seven hundred Children have died of lead poisoning in eight Zamfara Communities since it was discovered

8,480 children under five years of age have been screened for lead poisoning since the start of the program in May 2010

Medicines Sans Frontiers and Zamfara State Government says they are committed to averting the recurrence of the ugly Incident in Zamfara

Africa experiences annual economic losses estimated at $137.7 billion due to lead poisoning. Artisanal mining is however a poverty-driven activity that will persist as long as gold mining is profitable

Experts at the workshop says children under the age of five are more Vulnerable to lead poisoning

Lead poisoning is preventable but very difficult to treat once it gets inside the body.

Participants at the three day workshop to develop an action plan for the control and prevention of lead poisoning related with Artisanal gold mining and mineral processing in Zamfara were drawn from Artisanal Miners, Mining Communities, traditional institutions and Government Agencies.