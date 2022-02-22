7 Man panel concludes sitting on Zamfara Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau

A Public hearing on the allegations levelled against the Zamfara State Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau by the Seven Man Panel of Investigation set up by the state Chief Judge has ended

The panel says they are aware that the deputy Governor was notified to appear before it via email, watsapp, hard copies of the letter and other electronic means

Advertisement

The panel also insisted that it was not served nor made aware of any restraining order preventing it from carrying out the exercise

The Zamfara State House of Assembly is accusing deputy Governor Mahdai Aliyu Gusau of Misappropriation of funds, breach of the Constitution, Gross misconduct and abuse of Office

Advertisement

It has according kick-started the process of Impeaching the Deputy Governor

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawmakers had earlier this month requested the state chief judge Kulu Aliyu to set up a panel to Investigate the deputy Governor on allegations against him

A few days later, the Chief Judge set up a seven man fact finding panel

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the first day of the public hearing, Seven Witnesses from the Complainant testified before the panel but no representative came from the respondent

Advertisement

Abdul Ibrahim a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who is also a member of the Panel while addressing Newsmen at the end of the public hearing said the panel will be fair to all parties

He adds that the panel is saddled with the responsibility to Investigate the allegations on the Deputy Governor and not declare anyone guilty of any offence

Advertisement

The panel insists that the deputy Governor was duly served a notice to appear before it through available means

Counsel to the Zamfara State House of Assembly Nasiru Jangebe expressed Confidence in the panel

Advertisement

The Zamfara State Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu recently at a press conference described the impeachment exercise as illegal because a competent court of law had restrained any moves being made to Impeach him

But, the Panel says they are yet to be served with such an order from any Court of Law

Advertisement

The panel has three months to Submit it’s Report to the Zamfara State House of Assembly.