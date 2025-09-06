The Katsina State Government has confirmed that seven people were killed in a late-night attack by armed bandits on Magajin Wando village in Dandume Local Government Area....

The Katsina State Government has confirmed that seven people were killed in a late-night attack by armed bandits on Magajin Wando village in Dandume Local Government Area.

The incident occurred between 11:00 p.m. and midnight on Thursday, when gunmen stormed the community, shooting sporadically and causing residents to flee for safety.

Authorities said security agencies have since been deployed to the area to restore calm, while an investigation into the attack has commenced.

The government expressed condolences to the families of the victims and vowed to intensify security operations across vulnerable communities in the state.

Katsina, like other states in the North-West, has faced repeated attacks by bandits targeting villages, travellers, and security operatives.