Sixty-nine stranded Nigerians have been evacuated from Lebanon, according to Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The Minister said in his official Twitter handle that the stranded Nigerians were evacuated on Sunday with the support of the Lebanese government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria.

Mr Onyeama said those evacuated include 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 other persons in that country.

The Federal Government, as part of its efforts to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic have evacuated no fewer than 900 citizens so far.