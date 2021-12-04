65 kidnap victims regain freedom in Kaduna

At least 65 victims abducted by armed bandits in Kaduna state have regained freedom, the freed victims were handed over to their relatives by Kaduna state government officials on Saturday.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the victims were handed over to the state government by military authorities operating in the state.

He however didn’t state if ransom was paid for their release or they were rescued by the troops through military operations.

The commissioner noted that some of the freed victims were among an unspecified number of persons abducted at Emmanuel Baptist church in Kakau Daji, in Chikun local council in October, while other were abducted along Abuja and Kachia road.

The victims were brought into Alheri Baptist church in Barnawa, in military buses accompanied by security operatives.

They were happily received by their family members who were already eager to see them and tears flowed freely as they hugged their relatives.

No victim however addressed the press while some of their relative were hostile to Newsmen.