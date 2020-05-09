A growing number of children are showing up at hospitals in the U.S. state of New York with troubling new symptoms believed to be linked to the coronavirus.

Health officials say sixty four of them have been hospitalised with conditions described as pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

It has features which overlap with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome and may occur days to weeks after acute covid-19 illness.

This can include persistent fever, abdominal symptoms, rash, and even cardiovascular symptoms with doctors concerned about more possible cases