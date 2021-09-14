Breaking News

6 Nigerians on UAE financiers of Terror list

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News About Terrorism in Nigeria : 6 Nigerians make UAE Terror financier list Prime Minister of the UAE, Muhammed Bin Zayed and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released a list of 38 high networth persons and organizations who are believed to participate in the financing of Global Terrorism.

6 Nigerians were identified on the list namely ‘Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad’, Trek Africa Newspaper gathered.

Further details are expected to emerge as the nation also awaits the trial of about 400 alleged sponsors of Boko Haram and Other terrorists activities slated to commence on Thursday.

The United States Government is also expected to help in revealing more sponsors of terror in Nigeria fiollowing a promise by the Government through its embassy in Nigeria to do so.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

UPDATED: I did my best at West Ham – Pellegrini

TVCN
Dec 29, 2019

West Ham United has sacked manager, Manuel Pellegrini, after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Leicester…

24 Nigerian’s were rescued from Gadaffi’s hand – Abike

TVCN
Jan 2, 2017

TVC N. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa,…

Ita Enang accuses Governors of diverting derivation funds

TVCN
Sep 11, 2020

The Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has warned key actors in the Niger…

INEC releases timetable, schedule of activities for Ekiti, Osun Governorship polls

TVCN
Jun 16, 2021

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable and schedule of activities…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Yobe schoolgirls abduction a publicity stunt – Lai Mohammed

23 Feb 2018 10.25 am

The minister of Information and Culture,…

Continue reading

Buhari restates commitment to free remaining Chibok schoolgirls

14 Apr 2017 12.02 am

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed…

Continue reading

4 Soldiers, 7 Vigilantes die from Boko Haram Landmines

30 Dec 2020 10.12 am

Security sources in Borno Sate have confirmed…

Continue reading