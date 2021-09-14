6 Nigerians on UAE financiers of Terror list

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released a list of 38 high networth persons and organizations who are believed to participate in the financing of Global Terrorism.

6 Nigerians were identified on the list namely ‘Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad’, Trek Africa Newspaper gathered.

Further details are expected to emerge as the nation also awaits the trial of about 400 alleged sponsors of Boko Haram and Other terrorists activities slated to commence on Thursday.

The United States Government is also expected to help in revealing more sponsors of terror in Nigeria fiollowing a promise by the Government through its embassy in Nigeria to do so.