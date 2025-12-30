Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua narrowly avoided death on Monday, December 9, following a road traffic accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, around the Makun area of Ogun State. The crash involved a sport utility vehicle travelling from Lagos to Sagamu and resulted in...

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua narrowly avoided death on Monday, December 9, following a road traffic accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, around the Makun area of Ogun State.

The crash involved a sport utility vehicle travelling from Lagos to Sagamu and resulted in the deaths of two male foreign nationals.

Joshua, who was reportedly in the vicinity at the time of the incident, escaped unhurt.

The Ogun State Government confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade.

According to the statement, the remains of the deceased victims have been deposited at the Livewell Mortuary in Sagamu.

Akinmade conveyed the state government’s condolences to the families, friends, and associates of the victims, while noting that relevant authorities have commenced investigations to determine the cause of the accident.

Road accidents remain a recurring danger on Nigerian highways, and several public figures have, over the years, survived near-fatal crashes.

Below are some Nigerian celebrities who escaped death in road accidents.

1. Anthony Joshua

2. Harrysong

Afropop singer Harrysong survived a car accident on June 24, 2016, while travelling with his team from Owerri to catch a flight to Lagos. He was scheduled to perform at the opening gala of Project Fame Season 9.

Weeks later, the singer took to Instagram to express gratitude for his survival, describing the experience as a close call with death.

3. Burna Boy

Grammy Award-winning artiste Burna Boy was involved in a car accident on February 26, 2022, in Lekki, Lagos, while driving his Ferrari 458.Confirming the incident on Instagram, the singer said he sustained only minor injuries and expressed surprise that bystanders focused more on recording the scene than offering help.

4. Dunsin Oyekan

Gospel minister Dunsin Oyekan escaped a serious auto crash on September 3, 2022, while travelling from Lagos to Ibadan for a church ministration.Although a member of his crew sustained minor injuries, no lives were lost. Speaking later during a church service, Oyekan described the incident as a miracle, revealing that their vehicle had gone under a trailer.

5. Sensational Bamidele

Gospel singer and band leader Bamidele Adeek, popularly known as Sensational Bamidele, survived a major accident in Rivers State in December 2022.

He disclosed via Facebook that the vehicle conveying members of his team was involved in a head-on collision and somersaulted multiple times. The singer credited his survival to divine intervention.

6. CDQ

Indigenous rapper CDQ was involved in a car crash in Lagos on August 15, 2023.

Sharing videos from the scene on Snapchat, the rapper revealed that his car was badly damaged after being hit by another vehicle, though he escaped without serious injuries.