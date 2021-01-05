Six persons have been confirmed dead while nine others sustained various degrees of injuries on Tuesday in a ghastly accident involving an articulated vehicle and a Toyota bus around Car Park C on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ahmed Umar, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Umar explained that the accident which occurred around 11:53am, was caused by the driver of the truck marked FZE 376 DI who drove recklessly, lost control, and hit the bus with registration number ZUR 843 XA from the rear.

He said 20 persons were involved in the accident which comprised 16 male adults, three female adults and one male child.

The sector commander explained that five male adults and one female adult died in the accident, while seven male, one female and one male child were injured.

He said that the driver of the truck tried to escape but was caught and taken to MTD Redeemed Police Division, Mowe.

The FRSC boss noted that the injured persons were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu and Idera Hospital in Sagamu.