A group of 59 white South Africans has arrived in the US, where they are to be granted refugee status.

President Donald Trump has said the refugee applications for the country’s Afrikaner minority had been expedited as they were victims of “racial discrimination”.

The South African government said the group were not suffering any such persecution that would merit refugee status.

The Trump administration has halted all other refugee admissions, including for applicants from warzones.

Human Rights Watch described the move as a cruel racial twist, saying that thousands of people – many black and Afghan refugees – had been denied refuge in the US.

The group of white South Africans, who landed at Dulles airport near Washington DC on Monday, received a warm welcome from US authorities.

Some held young children and waved small American flags in the arrival area adorned with red, white and blue balloons on the walls.

The processing of refugees in the US often takes months, even years, but this group has been fast tracked. UNHCR – the United Nations refugee agency – confirmed to British broadcaster, BBC, it wasn’t involved in the vetting, as is usually the case.

Asked directly on Monday why the Afrikaners’ refugee applications had been processed faster than other groups, Trump said a “genocide” was taking place and that “white farmers” specifically were being targeted.

But South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he told Trump during a phone call the US assessment of the situation was “not true”.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said: “It is not surprising, unfortunately, that a country from which refugees come does not concede that they are refugees.”

The US has criticised domestic South African policy, accusing the government of seizing land from white farmers without any compensation.

In January President Ramaphosa signed a controversial law allowing the government to seize privately owned land without compensation in certain circumstances, when it is deemed “equitable and in the public interest”.

But the government says no land has yet been seized under the act.

There has been frustration in South Africa over the slow pace of land reform in the three decades since the end of the racist apartheid system.

While black South Africans make up more than 90% of the population, they only hold 4% of all privately owned land, according to a 2017 report.

One of Trump’s closest advisers, South African-born Elon Musk, has previously said there was a “genocide of white people” in South Africa and accused the government of passing “racist ownership laws”.

The claims of a genocide of white people have been widely discredited.

The Episcopal Church said it would no longer work with the federal government on refugee settlement because of the “preferential treatment” granted for the Afrikaners.

Commenting on this news on X, Vice-President JD Vance posted, “Crazy”.