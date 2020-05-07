The Borno State Emergency Management Agency said about five thousand Internally Displaced Persons taking refuge in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital are to benefit from food and non food items, courtesy of a business conglomerate.

This is to help them through hardships caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus



With the ongoing lockdown in Borno to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, those at the lower rung of the economy have borne the brunt of measures instituted .

In view of this a business conglomerate decided to present food and non food Items to the state emergency management agency to be distributed to IDPs in the state.

They include 1,000 cartoons of Biscuits, 600 cartoons of detergent as well as cornflakes.



At this time of need, many organisations are joining the global fight against the global health crisis by providing succor to vulnerable people in the country.

SEMA believes that these items will go a long way towards alleviating the sufferings of IDPs especially in this moment of the global pandemic.