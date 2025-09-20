Enugu State witnessed the disbursement of small business recapitalisation grants to 500 female entrepreneurs on Friday, as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Economic Empowerment Programme, in collaboration with the Tony Elumelu Foundation. The event, held at the International Conferenc...

Enugu State witnessed the disbursement of small business recapitalisation grants to 500 female entrepreneurs on Friday, as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Economic Empowerment Programme, in collaboration with the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The event, held at the International Conference Centre in Enugu, marked the state’s participation in a nationwide programme designed to reach 18,500 women across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Representing Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the Enugu Governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, highlighted that the initiative aims to support women entrepreneurs and traders who play crucial roles in sustaining their families and communities.

Describing the grants as “a seed of renewed hope,” Mrs. Mbah emphasised that the financial assistance is a grant, not a loan, intended to help women recapitalise and expand their businesses.

She further praised the Tony Elumelu Foundation for contributing N1 billion to the programme, making the grants widely accessible.

“Empowering women remains one of the most effective strategies for building stronger homes, healthier communities, and a more prosperous nation. When you empower a woman, you empower an entire society,” she stated.

In her remarks, Mrs. Mbah, who also serves as the RHI State Coordinator, urged the beneficiaries to use the grants wisely to grow their businesses and enhance household livelihoods.

She commended Senator Tinubu for her dedication to women’s empowerment, describing her as “a leader with a heart for people and passion for women’s empowerment.”

The programme underscores a growing commitment to supporting female entrepreneurship as a driver of economic growth and community development across Nigeria.