The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended her heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Adamawa State following the recent devastating flood in Yola South Local Government Area.

Representing the First Lady, the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, is currently in Yola to deliver the message of sympathy and solidarity through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

She was received at the Government House by the Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, alongside the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and other members of the State Executive Council.

The visit is in response to the tragic flooding incident, triggered by days of heavy downpour, which swept through parts of Yola South LGA , claiming over 23 lives and destroying homes, businesses, and properties worth millions of naira.

Hajiya Nana Shettima is expected to interact with affected families and assess the level of damage as part of the federal government’s efforts to bring relief and support to the victims of the Flood.