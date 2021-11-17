5 killed, several injured in double tanker fire on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun State Traffic Enforcement Unit TRACE has issued a travel advisory on a fire incident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Wednesday 17th November 2021.

The Advisory signed by its Public Relations Officer, Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the fire incident which occurred about 0330hrs, involved 2 petrol laden tankers and 3 vehicles around Tunji Akegi Filling Sation, Kwakyama area of Ogere.

The Corps said though rescue operation is still on going, 5 persons have been recovered dead, burnt beyond recognition.

The spill from the unfortunate inferno according to him has affected traffic inbound Ibadan, which has resulted into rerouting traffic, along the diversion axis.

The agency While appreciating the prompt response of security and safety agencies including, TRACE, FRSC, POLICE, FIRE SERVICE, SAGAMU and PTD OGERE, said rescue efforts are still on going but urged articulated vehicles to exercise patience, while the burnt vehicles are being removed from the road, as buses and cars are advised to take the alternative route of ‘From Sagamu Interchange link Iperu to Ode/Saapade back to the expressway, inbound Ibadan to continue your journey.

The TRACE Corps and other safety and security agencies while commiserating with the families of the deceased regretted any inconveniences the unfortunate but avoidable incidence have caused the general public.