5 Construction Workers rescued from Collapsed Badagry building

A storey building has collapsed at Sunny Filled, Flour Mills, Estate, Magbon, Badagry, Lagos.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station has at the last count rescued 5 (five) victims from the under-construction building while concerted efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining trapped victims.

The victims who are mainly construction workers were rescued with varying degrees of injury but in stable condition and have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

However, 4 (four) adults male have been recovered (unconscious) thus far as the Nigerian Police, Morogbo Division and the Community dwellers are complimenting the efforts of the the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.