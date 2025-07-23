APC Governors Forum are currently having a closed door meeting, ahead of party's National executive committee meeting tomorrow....

Chairman APC Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma says the position of the APC National chairman will be decided at the NEC meeting tomorrow as consultations is still ongoing.

The Position of the National Chaitrman of the party became vacant following the recent resignation of the former National Chairman and also former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The deputy National Chairman of the party from the North, Bukar Dalori, was swiftly named as acting National chairman in accordance with the constitution of the All Progressives Congress.

His replacement is expected to be named at the National Executive Council meeting with speculations rife on who will get the nod.

Whoever replaces him as substantive chairman will be in office until the party’s National convention in December.

The meeting originally scheduled for the party’s National Headquarters has now been moved to the Presidential Villa.