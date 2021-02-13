A total of forty protesters were arrested today in Lagos.

The protesters have been charged to a mobile court sitting at state criminal investigation department panti.



They were charged for conspiracy, breach of public peace and flouting of covid-19 protocols.

40 #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters granted bail in the sum of 100,000Naira each with a surety in like sum, popular comedian, Debo Adebayo @mrmacaronii, arrested earlier in the day was one of the 40 granted bail @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @followlasg @rrslagos767 pic.twitter.com/vkAgsYpkSW — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 13, 2021

At the end of the ongoing proceedings they all will be granted bail and the bail conditions are One surety in the like sum, hundred thousand Naira in like sum and each of the protesters are expected to produce Covid 19 test result.

Meanwhile, the case has adjourned to the 2nd of March.