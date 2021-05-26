The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) says the true position of the regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori Loot is that the money is still being awaited.

The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot according to a press statement from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation signed by Henshaw Ogubike, Director Press and Public Relations has not been properly resolved.

The money according to the statement is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken.

He adds that the money has not been returned to Delta State.

The statement adds further that the explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.