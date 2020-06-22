Lagos police command says a 39 year old man is suspected to have killed his girlfriend and then committed suicide.

In a statement by the Police public Relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, it says at about 4pm on sunday a couple identified as, Olamide Alli female and Chris Ndukwe were found dead in the man’s residence at road 5, House 16a, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan.

The woman was said to have been found laying in the pool of her blood with deep cuts on her head, while the man mouth was foaming with whitish substance. It is alleged that the man stabbed the woman to death with kitchen knife and thereafter drank some poisonous substances suspected to be snipper insecticides.

Two blood stained kitchen knives, two empty bottles of the poisonous substances, three empty cans of red bull energy drink and a plier were recovered from the scene. Meanwhile, the corpses have been deposited in a public mortuary for autopsy.

Some family members revealed that the couples were in relationship for over seven years, though not married they have two boys aged 7 and 3.

It is not yet clear what might have triggered the murder.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered a thorough investigation into the case.