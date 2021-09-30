38 slain victims of bandits attack get mass burial in Kaduna

A mass burial has been held for 38 victims slain in last Sunday’s attack by gunmen on Madami village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sympathizers gathered at GSS Mallagum in Kaura Local government area to pay last respects.

Many were unable to keep their emotions in check, as tears flow freely. Women, children and the aged were seen mourning as they watch their loved ones being laid to rest.

We recall that 38 persons were attacked and killed by gunmen in Madami village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

Seven other persons sustained injuries while several houses were set ablaze during the operations.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.