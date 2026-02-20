The Kebbi State Police Command has deployed additional security operatives to Bui District in Arewa Local Government Area after a deadly cattle rustling attack claimed 33 lives. Police said the reinforcements, comprising personnel and operational assets, were mobilised in collaboration with the mili...

The Kebbi State Police Command has deployed additional security operatives to Bui District in Arewa Local Government Area after a deadly cattle rustling attack claimed 33 lives.

Police said the reinforcements, comprising personnel and operational assets, were mobilised in collaboration with the military and other security agencies to contain the situation and forestall further violence.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed that sustained area domination patrols were ongoing across affected communities to restore stability.

“The Command deeply regrets the loss of thirty-three innocent lives and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families affected and the entire Arewa community,” the statement read.

According to the police, “preliminary investigations revealed that suspected Lakurawa militants entered Bui District on February 18 to rustle cattle.

“The attackers were believed to have crossed into the area from Gudu Local Government Area”

READ ALSO: 14 Feared Dead as Boat Capsises in Kebbi

Authorities said residents of Mamunu, Awasaka, Tungan Tsoho, Makangara, Kanzo, Gorun Naidal and Dan Mai Ago mobilised in response to the incursion, resulting in a fatal confrontation with the heavily armed assailants.

While acknowledging public outrage over the killings, the Command cautioned against direct engagement with armed groups, stressing that such situations require coordinated security intervention.

“Members of the public are urged to promptly report suspicious movements through established security channels rather than confront armed criminals, as such actions pose grave risks,” Usman stated.

Earlier reports had suggested that at least 34 persons were feared dead after gunmen launched coordinated daylight assaults on several communities in Arewa LGA, sparking widespread panic across Kebbi North Senatorial District.

Security forces have since initiated targeted operations to pursue the perpetrators, seal off possible escape routes and reinforce early warning mechanisms in vulnerable areas.

The Command appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts intensify to restore lasting peace in the troubled district.