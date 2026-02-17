A wedding celebration in Kebbi State ended in tragedy at the weekend after a boat conveying guests capsised in Yauri Local Government Area, leaving 14 people dead, most of them women. The incident occurred at Gumbi village in Yauri LGA shortly after the victims had escorted a bride to her husband’...

A wedding celebration in Kebbi State ended in tragedy at the weekend after a boat conveying guests capsised in Yauri Local Government Area, leaving 14 people dead, most of them women.

The incident occurred at Gumbi village in Yauri LGA shortly after the victims had escorted a bride to her husband’s home in Gwarzo village, Ngaski Local Government Area. The boat, reportedly carrying more than 100 passengers, overturned mid-journey as it ferried them back.

Thirteen women and a child were confirmed dead in the mishap.

Governor Nasir Idris described the accident as a painful tragedy that has cast the state into mourning, commiserating with the bereaved families, the Yauri Emirate and residents of the affected communities.

Represented at the funeral prayers by the Yauri Local Government Chairman, Abubakar Shau’aiu, the governor urged the families to remain steadfast in the face of the loss.

“I appeal to you to accept this incident in good faith, bearing in mind that nothing happens without the knowledge of our Creator,” Idris said.

The governor added that God does what He wants at the time He wants, stressing that no one has the right to question Him.