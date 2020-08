327 returnees from the UK have departed Gatwick Airport, London to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today, August 9, 2020 at 11.15 am aboard Air Peace Flight No. P47854, operated by Air Europa Flight No AEA855.

They are expected to arrive at Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport Abuja later today and proceed on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by NCDC and Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19.