A strategic meeting between Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and members of the state security council is ongoing at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, the state’s seat of power.

There, its been disclosed that three hundred and twenty three deaths linked to banditry and other violent attacks were recorded in the state between January and March this year.

Nine hundred and forty nine others were kidnapped within the period – that’s according to the Nasir El-Rufai led government there.

El-rufai is worried that bandits are getting bolder and moving from rural to urban communities in the state.

The ongoing session is expected to evolve better approaches to securing lives and property in the state.

The Kaduna state security council comprises senior officials of the state government, traditional rulers and heads of security agencies across the State.