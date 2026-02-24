A wave of political defections has hit the Adamawa State House of Assembly as three lawmakers have formally resigned their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), signaling a possible shift in the state’s political landscape. The affected legislators include a former Speaker of the House...

The affected legislators include a former Speaker of the House, Abubakar Abdullahi, member representing Girei Constituency; Haruna Jilantikiri, representing Gulak Constituency; and Kifas Calvin, member representing Tungo Constituency.

While two of the lawmakers did not immediately disclose the political parties they intend to join, the member representing Girei Constituency, Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed that he is defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development comes amid growing speculation over possible political realignments in Adamawa State as political actors begin early positioning ahead of future electoral contests.