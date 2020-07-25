Three kidnappers were killed in a gun battle and two of their informants arrested early Saturday morning along Lokoja-Okene highway by a team of hunters and neighbourhood watch from Okehi and Adavi LGAs of the state.

The kidnappers who were planning to stage an attack on innocent citizens that ply the

Lokoja-Okene road, met their waterloo when two of their informants were arrested by

the hunters.

The hunters who were on patrol at about 4.30 am apprehended the informants, one Mr Godwin Peter a native of Ikeje in Olamaboro Local Government Area and one Sanni Habib, a native of Idoji in Okene Local Government Area.

The duo eventually led them to the kidnappers hideout where a gun battle ensued. This led to the death of three of the abductors while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

Three sophisticated pump action riffles, bullets, masks and charms were recovered from the kidnappers.