Residents of Katcha community in Katcha local government of Niger state were today thrown into confusion as bandits attacked and abducted three people, a female and two male in the early hour of Sunday.

It was gathered that the Bandits targeted shop owners especially beer parlor operators at the outskirts of the town behind the DPO’s official residence in the community.

Reports revealed that the bandits attacked the town around 1am and operated for three hours without hindrance and went away with the three victims, along thier money and beer.

According to a source the bandits shot sporadically during the attack to scared residents who were said to be harmless while the police men could not come to their rescue till the end of the operation

It was also revealed that they came in their numbers with AK 47, Magazine and rocket launcher according to findings.

While Confirming the incident, Katcha local government chairman, Mohammad Baba Nna in a telephone interview said “the incident happen around 1am and lasted for three good hours, they want away with three persons who are business men in the town and we are yet to hear from them.