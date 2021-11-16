3 feared killed in Mushin Gas Explosion

Many residents have been feared dead in a gas explosion that occurred at Ojekunle Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin, Lagos on Tuesday morning.

The explosion according to the Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, occurred around 8:42am.

Many bodies have been taken away from the scene with more feared trapped.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to the incident in partnership with first and secondary responders.

On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that it is an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.

Three male adults had been recovered as rescue and recovery operations continue in an environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident.

Preliminary investigations to establish the fact of the incident continue and further discovery will be made public.