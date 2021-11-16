Breaking News

3 feared killed in Mushin Gas Explosion

L3 Feared killed in Msuhin Gas Explosion Explosion Picture and Fire Fighters on Scene of Explosion

Many residents have been feared dead in a gas explosion that occurred at Ojekunle Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin, Lagos on Tuesday morning.

The explosion according to the Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, occurred around 8:42am.

Many bodies have been taken away from the scene with more feared trapped.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to the incident in partnership with first and secondary responders.

On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that it is an open space used for several activities including a beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop amongst others while housing a makeshift structure.

Three male adults had been recovered as rescue and recovery operations continue in an environment isolated from causing any further secondary incident.

Preliminary investigations to establish the fact of the incident continue and further discovery will be made public.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Car bomb kills at least 76 persons in Mogadishu, dozens injured 

TVCN
Dec 28, 2019

A car bomb that exploded on Saturday in a busy area of Mogadishu, Somalia has killed at least 76 persons…

Yemi-Osinbajo-4-TVC

2017 budget : Osinbajo seeks NASS’s approval to re-allocate N135bn

TVCN
Jul 20, 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is seeking the National Assembly's approval to re-allocate 135 billion…

COVID-19 Relief fund: CBN releases list of contributors

TVCN
Apr 2, 2020

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released names of thirty seven Nigerians that have donated as corporate…

Total pension assets rose to N12.3tn in 2020

TVCN
Feb 5, 2021

Total pension assets under the Contributory Pension Scheme rose by N2.1tn to N12.3tn in 2020 from N10.2tn…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest news about Otedola bridge accident

Otedola bridge accident- LASEMA rescues injured truck driver, recovers commodity, others

18 Jul 2021 6.40 pm

LASEMA in a just concluded operation involving…

Continue reading
Updated: NEMA confirms two persons dead in Lagos building collapse

Updated: NEMA confirms two persons dead in Lagos building collapse

01 Nov 2021 4.53 pm

The National Emergency Management Agency…

Continue reading

Lagos: Fire engulfs mattress market in Mushin

01 Aug 2020 8.04 pm

An inferno razed a mattress market in Mushin…

Continue reading