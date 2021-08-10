Twenty four persons have been reportedly died as a result of food poisoning in Dansanke village of Bargaja ward in Isa local government area of Sokoto state.

This is revealed in a statement signed by the Sokoto state Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Ali Iname and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

According to the commissioner the twenty four victims are members of an extended family living together in a compound.

He said the incidence was as a result of the use of a fertilizer type known as “Gishirin Lalle in Hausa” as seasoning in domestic cooking by the family, instead of common salt.

He said the entire family who had the meal lost their lives, except two female member, who only tested the food and are currently responding to treatment, with a very good chance of survival.

Advertisement

Mr. Iname said attempt to save the lives of all the affected people by providing the needed medical care proved abortive.

The commissioner called on the general public to learn from this incident and always be cautious, in order to prevent its reoccurrence in their families, as now experienced in Sokoto State and Zamfara earlier in the year.

Mr. Iname said it is also important for the public to know that this incidence though preventable and not contagious, it is extremely fatal even with best of medical attention and care.