Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, has reported for duty as a lecturer at the institution’s geology department.

He reported for duty barely 24 hours after the completion of his five-year tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Professor Olayinka whose tenure came to an end on Monday, was succeeded by his DVC (academics) Professor Ekanola.

He had earlier promised to report for duty immediately after competing his tenure.

“Following the completion of my five-year stint as Vice-Chancellor, it was a thing of joy and pride to report to my Head of Department formally. We thank God to be back.

“I thank the Head of Department for organising a befitting home-coming event for me. It feels great to be back to base,” Professor Olayinka wrote while announcing his return to his department.

