Twenty three persons have so far died as a result of the outbreak of Gastroenteritis in some communities of Sokoto state.

Addressing journalists at a press conference , Sokoto state Commissioner for Health, Mohammed Ali Iname revealed that the outbreak has affected thirteen out twenty three local government areas of the state.

He said over two hundred sixty five persons have been affected so far with Gwadabawa local government area with the highest infection rate of over forty seven persons.

Mr. Iname said it is important for the general public to know that the disease is highly contagious, easily transmitted from person to person through casual contact, drinking of contaminated food and or water.

He cautioned the people of the state to limit the rate of visitation to affected areas as this as been discovered to be a major source of transmission..

He also warned medical practitioners and other health workers to stop treating victims of the disease at home as he said the state government has made adequate provisions to tackle the outbreak.

Mr. Iname said the state is getting support from experts and other agencies towards fighting the outbreak.

He said residents should go about their normal activities as the state government is monitoring the situation closely.

The affected local government areas are Dange/Shuni, Kebne, Gwadabawa, Tangaza, Isa, Bodinga, Wamakko, Silame, Illela, Sabon Birni and Yabo.