The Niger State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has confirmed that 227 people comprising students, pupils, and teachers were abducted during the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara LGA, early Friday morning.

The bandits reportedly invaded the school between 2am and 3am, forcing staff and students from their hostels before moving them into the surrounding forest.

Initial reports left the exact number of abductees uncertain.

However, in an update issued Friday evening, Daniel Atori, media aide to Bulus Yohanna, the CAN chairman in Niger State, said the association’s latest findings indicate that “215 pupils and students, including 12 teachers,” were taken during the raid.

“I have just got back to the village this night after I visited the school where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and Security agencies to see that our children are rescued and brought back safely,” the statement reads.

“From our record, 215 pupils and students including 12 teachers were abducted by the terrorists.

“It is worthy to note that, during the terrorists attack, some students escaped and parents have started coming for pick up their children as the school has to be shutdown.

“I want to call for on everyone to remain calm and prayerful, and I also want to assure you that we are actively collaborating with security Operatives, community leaders and government authorities for the safe and quick return of all abductees.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect his people from all dangers.”

Earlier, the Niger State Government disclosed that the school had resumed academic activities without official approval, despite an advisory directing all boarding schools in the affected area to remain temporarily closed.

The attack occurred just days after 25 female students were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, further heightening concerns over the safety of schools across the region.