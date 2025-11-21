The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has confirmed that armed bandits stormed St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting students and teachers. In a memo titled “Attack and kidnapping of pupils, students and teachers of St. Mar...

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has confirmed that armed bandits stormed St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, abducting students and teachers.

In a memo titled “Attack and kidnapping of pupils, students and teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri”, signed by Diocesan Secretary Jatau Luka Joseph, it was revealed that a security personnel was also seriously injured during the attack.

The incident reportedly occurred between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., sparking fear and distress among the school community.

“The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora strongly condemns the attack and expresses deep concern for the safety of the kidnapped children and their families. Security agencies were immediately informed and have begun coordinated efforts to ensure the safe rescue and return of the victims,” the memo stated.

READ ALSO: Police Confirms Abduction of Students From Catholic Secondary School in Niger

The Diocese added that it is actively collaborating with security operatives, community leaders, and government authorities. It also urged the public to remain calm, support security efforts, and continue praying for the safe and quick return of all abducted students and staff.

Confirming the incident, the Niger State Police Command said police tactical units, alongside military components, have been deployed to Papiri for immediate rescue operations.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Abiodun Wasiu, in a statement made available to TVC News Digital, said the exact number of students abducted from the school’s hostel is yet to be determined.

He said: “Police tactical units, military components and other security agencies have moved to the scene, combing the forests with a view to rescue the abducted students.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman reiterated the Command’s commitment to rescue the students unhurt, and appealed to members of the public to remain calm and support security operations to rescue the students.”