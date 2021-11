The Nigerian Army of Corps Engineers has joined efforts to clear the massive debris caused by the fall of the building in Ikoyi, and operations to clear the debris are still ongoing.

Recall that the collapse of a 21-story building in Ikoyi has resulted in the deaths of 44 people so far.

The federal government had asked the Corps to assist the State in carting away the rubble from the site, according to ibrahim FARINLOYE, the south west zonal coordinator of NEMA.