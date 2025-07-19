A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party and political strategist, Segun Showunmi, has raised the alarm over the state of Nigeria’s democracy, warning that the country is drifting dangerously close to a political implosion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an explosive appearance on the political talk show Fireworks, Showunmi—convener of the emerging political advocacy group The Alternative—described Nigeria’s current political environment as overheated, directionless, and dangerously tribal. “We are inching dangerously close to implosion. The political space is overheating, voters are disillusioned, and tribal sentiment is once again dictating the national conversation,” he said, drawing parallels to the volatile politics of Nigeria’s First Republic.

Showunmi, who once served as spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign, admitted that the PDP was battling internal contradictions but insisted that the rot cuts across all major political platforms. “PDP has its own demons. But Labour Party is not immune. APC is no better. What we are seeing in the ruling party today is a cold war between CPC remnants and old ACN loyalists,” he said.

According to him, the central issue is not the individual actors but a broken political process that rewards disloyalty, ethnic chauvinism, and short-term populism. “Don’t fixate on Atiku, Wike, or Peter Obi. Fix the system. If the process is wrong, changing the actors won’t deliver results. It’s the structure that breeds the dysfunction,” he warned.

Speaking on his civic platform, The Alternative, Showunmi said it was conceived as a non-partisan vehicle to reshape public consciousness and restore faith in collective responsibility. “This is not about jumping ship or forming another party. It’s about citizens reclaiming their space in the political process,” he said.

He condemned voter apathy, rising political cynicism, and what he called the “pre-rigged mindset” that elections are already won before voting begins. “2027 will be a shocker. Let nobody assume that Bola Tinubu already has it in the bag. There is always an alternative. The question is whether Nigerians will recognize it when it appears.”

Showunmi decried the rising ethnic polarization in Nigeria’s politics and urged voters to rise above parochial loyalties. “I am Yoruba, but I will not define my politics by the ethnicity of the President. I will be a Nigerian Yoruba man—not a tribal apologist,” he declared.

He warned the Obidient Movement against sliding into ethnic partisanship, noting that success in 2023 was not a guarantee of future dominance unless rooted in strategy and broad-based national appeal. “You cannot sustain political momentum on emotion alone. Strategy, coalition-building, and competence must follow,” he advised.

An experienced campaign strategist, Showunmi reminded viewers that winning elections in Nigeria involves more than crowd appeal. “There’s money, math, and science in elections. You must understand voter psychology, regional interests, and how alliances shift. That’s the difference between hype and victory,” he said.

He cited the 2015 and 2023 elections as examples of how poor political reading cost major parties dearly.

On whether the PDP can still position itself as a credible alternative in 2027, Showunmi was cautious but hopeful. “In 2015, PDP was declared dead. But it bounced back. In 2023, despite sabotage from within, the party secured nearly 9 million votes. Politics is fluid. Nothing is settled,” he said.

He said the onus is now on the party to reform itself, rebuild public trust, and prepare for the ideological battles ahead.

Refuting speculations that he may decamp, Showunmi reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP but emphasized that his loyalty lies more with Nigeria than with any political banner. “I’m not about to decamp. My focus is on whether there’s still room for progressive ideas in a system being choked by tribalism and mediocrity,” he said.

As Nigeria inches closer to another election cycle, Showunmi’s message is clear: the country’s political redemption will not come from any messiah figure or miracle party—it must come from a reawakening of the people, a reconstruction of political institutions, and a redefinition of what leadership should mean.