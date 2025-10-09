Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to go all out for a crucial win when they face the Crocodiles of Lesotho in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday evening. The match is the penultimate fixture of the qualifying series, and Nigeri...

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to go all out for a crucial win when they face the Crocodiles of Lesotho in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday evening.

The match is the penultimate fixture of the qualifying series, and Nigeria must secure all three points — and hope for favorable results elsewhere — to strengthen their chances ahead of the final group game against Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Currently three points behind group leaders Benin Republic and South Africa, the Eagles will need to approach the Lesotho clash with full intensity.

Coach Eric Chelle faces several injury setbacks, with Olaoluwa Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika, and Cyriel Dessers all unavailable. However, there is a major boost with the return of Victor Osimhen, who missed the previous encounter against South Africa due to injury.

Osimhen will lead Nigeria’s attack alongside Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon, the trio that impressed at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is expected to retain his starting role, while William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, and Bruno Onyemaechi are all in contention for defensive roles.

In midfield, options include Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Alhassan Yusuf, and Christantus Uche, while Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Terem Moffi, and Jerome Akor Adams provide additional firepower upfront.

Below is the 21-man squad named for the clash in Polokwane:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa), Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania), Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece).

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia), Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England), Semi Ajayi (Hull City, England), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal), Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece), Benjamin Frederick (Dender FC, Belgium).

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England), Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA), Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey), Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace, England).

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy), Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey), Moses Simon (Paris FC, France), Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France), Jerome Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain).

Nigeria will aim for nothing short of victory as they look to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive heading into the final matchday.