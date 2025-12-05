The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has issued a set of directives to pilgrims ahead of the 2026 Hajj. This was disclosed in a new directive signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations. The guidelines were communicated after a meeting with State Pilgr...

According to the statement, the Chairman of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman reiterated the need for cooperation between the state pilgrims boards, airlines and the Commission.

The release, titled “NAHCON Directs Airlines to Issue 2026 Hajj Tickets Ahead of Departure,” outlines measures aimed at eliminating pre-arrival data errors, enforcing stricter compliance with medical rules and ensuring coordinated movement of pilgrims in groups.

The agency also signalled major changes in flight management, group movement, medical requirements and data processing.

NAHCON names Air Peace, Fly Nas, Max Air and Umza Air as carriers for the 2026 Hajj.

The guidelines pilgrims must note for the 2026 Hajj:

1. All Hajj carriers must issue 2026 Hajj flight tickets to pilgrims in collaboration with State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards.

2. Pilgrims must be informed of the exact departure date, time and location to reduce incorrect pre-arrival data sent to Saudi Arabia.

3. Missing a flight will carry serious consequences beginning from the 2026 Hajj exercise.

4. Each pilgrim’s ticket will be digitally linked to their Nusuk Card, which will be placed in assigned buses in Saudi Arabia.

5. Pilgrims cannot change groups after visa issuance and must remain with the group under which their visa was processed.

6. Pilgrims will travel in groups of 45, remain together throughout Makkah, Madinah and Masha’ir, and return together.

7. NAHCON must upload pilgrims’ pre-arrival data 72 hours before departure on the Nusuk Masar platform, including group lists, building and bed-space details.

8. Any pilgrim absent at departure time will be treated as a no-show and may bear the cost of the unused seat.

9. Saudi Arabia’s new boarding card must be issued to each pilgrim before departure, containing comprehensive travel and flight details.

10. State boards must remit Hajj fares promptly to avoid forfeited slots, as Saudi Arabia will return excess camp booking funds.

11. Saudi Arabia’s medical fitness requirements must be strictly enforced, with penalties for violations.

12. Pilgrims with any of the nine disqualifying medical conditions must not travel and will bear deportation costs if they do.

13. State Boards must use only credible, certified hospitals for issuing medical fitness certificates.

14. Airline allocations for 2026 have been communicated but may change following technical and infrastructural reviews.

15. The approved Hajj carriers for 2026 are Air Peace, FlyNas, Max Air and Umza Air.

In the closing part of the statement, NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, stressed the need for strong collaboration, noting that “NAHCON’s success is everyone’s success.”