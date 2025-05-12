The first batch of intending pilgrims from Ogun state has arrived Medina, Saudi Arabia.

They arrived at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina, Saudi Arabia at exactly 12.45 am.

The intending pilgrims who left the Muritala Muhammed International Airport Sunday evening were urged to keep to the rules of Hajj exercise and be good ambassadors of Ogun State and Nigeria.

The intending pilgrims who had earlier been hosted at a farewell ceremony on Saturday were beaming with smiles in their uniformed Ankara.

The Amir Hajj, Samsudeen Apelogun, the Consultant to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, Iskeel Lawal and the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Ajibola Taiwo in their separate speeches appreciates the support of the state Governor for this year’s hajj.