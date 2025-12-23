Nigeria’s Super Eagles will open their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title against Tanzania on Tuesday, marking the first time the two teams meet since 1980. Head coach Eric-Chelle’s side enters the tournament seeking redemption on multiple fronts. The Super Eagles were runner...

Head coach Eric-Chelle’s side enters the tournament seeking redemption on multiple fronts. The Super Eagles were runners-up in the previous AFCON edition, conceding a two-goal comeback to host nation Ivory Coast after initially taking the lead.

Their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign also ended in disappointment, as a series of draws and losses, coupled with a penalty shootout defeat to Congo DR, dashed their hopes of reaching the global tournament.

Despite Nigeria appearing strong on paper against Tanzania, caution is advised after a recent friendly defeat to Egypt highlighted lingering vulnerabilities in the squad.

The Taifa Stars, making their fifth AFCON appearance, have struggled in previous editions, exiting at the group stage in each of the last four tournaments.

Tanzania also faced a heavy 4-3 defeat to Kuwait in a recent international friendly and have not won in their last seven matches, drawing twice and losing five times, including their last World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

With a formidable squad led by Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi, Nigeria is expected to dominate.

Tanzania, meanwhile, will rely on the attacking prowess of Simon Msuva and Feisal Salum to challenge the Super Eagles’ defense.

Fixture Details:

Match: Nigeria vs Tanzania

Competition: AFCON 2025 (Group C)

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. (Nigerian time)

Venue: Fez Stadium, Fes

Where to Watch: CAF TV