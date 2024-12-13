Kogi state government has flagged off grading of the Ajedimekwu-Ojogba-Okate-Ojonoja-Ajekalaga to Abocho roads in Dekina Local Government.

John Ikani, Chairman of Dekina Local Government Area, believes that this step represents the beginning of his administration’s commitment to addressing substandard roads throughout the LGA.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ikani says, the initiative will improve access for farmers and ensuring agricultural produce reaches the market efficiently. He appreciates Governor Usman Ododo for his support, reaffirming his resolve to meet the needs of the people and prioritize their welfare through sustained infrastructural development.

