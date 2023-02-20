The federal high court Abuja presided by Justice Obiora Egwuatu has granted bail to the nephew of Kogi State Governor Ali Bello in the sum of N500 million.

Mr Bello was granted bail alongside 3 others

As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to provide 2 sureties each in like sum and must be residents in Abuja.

The sureties must have landed property worth N500 million in Abuja and the original title of the property deposited with the court.

The sureties must also provide evidence of tax payments from 2020 to 2023, and payment must have been made as of when due.

The defendants are not to travel out of the jurisdiction of the court( Abuja) and must deposit their passports with the court.

The sureties must also provide a valid means of identification.

Matter adjourned till 17th and 18th April for Trial.

The defendants are to be remanded at the correctional facility pending the perfection of their bail condition.

IGP Assures of Police Readiness to Provide Full Security Coverage

As part of his quest to ensure that officers of the Nigeria Police Force are adequately prepared to effectively police the 2023 General Elections, particularly officers responsible for strategic operational deployments and active field duties across the states of the Federation, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, has directed the convergence of all Heads of Operations in State and Zonal Commands at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Monday 20th February, 2023 at 9am, for a one-day training seminar on practical approaches to curbing electoral violence within the election process.

The seminar to be declared open by the IGP on Monday, will have in attendance Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations at all Zonal and State Commands of the Nigeria Police Force, participants from the operations department of the military, and other security agencies involved in election security management, members of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the Media, Youth representatives and the diplomatic community, with the theme “The Role of the Nigeria Police Force in Curbing Election Violence in Nigeria as it Affects the Upcoming 2023 General Elections”.

Professor Sunday Ochoche, fwc, of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) will serve as a keynote speaker alongside AIG Wilson Inalegwu (Rtd) and CP Lawrence Alobi (Rtd.) at the Seminar organized by the NPF in conjunction with Central Soft Support Services.

The Inspector-General of Police has assured that the Nigeria Police Force will collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure preparedness to deliver on its mandate of providing full security coverage before, during, and after the 2023 General Elections.

GROUP ON ILLICIT DRUGS

Nigerian youths have been urged to shun consuming illicit drugs especially as the nation prepares to go to the polls.

Effects of such drugs speakers at an event say will be cloud their senses in decision making.

This took the Centre stage at messianic word Ministries in Lagos when Silec initiative took a campaign tagged “vote without drugs” to the church.

Addressing the church the initiator, the clergyman and others say the intervention become necessary given the fact the the youth make up 70% of the population.