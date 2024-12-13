The 93rd Council of Ministers meeting has opened in Abuja with a focus to deliberate and improve on situations of the West African region on economic integration, regional cooperation, trade, democracy, food security, remittances and fight against extreme terrorism.

The two day session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers opened with emphasis on the need for regional stability

The President of the Commission commended Senegal and Ghana for the success of their elections

Mr. Touray says the regional integrative projects on gas aims to build a gas pipeline linking Nigeria to Morrocco, with future plans to extend to Europe, a framework for the establishment of an ECOWAS renewable energy and energy efficiency, the President say has been finalised by the Ministers.

The President also highlighted progress in tackling the high cost of air travels within the region with a strategy to harmonise air transport charges, fees and taxes, the act seeks a cancellation of all the taxes inconsistent with ICAO rules and principles and a 25 per cent reduction in passenger and security charges

He however says funding has been a challenge to development in the region

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Council affirms Nigeria’s commitment to trade development.