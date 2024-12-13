Three security guards were brutally attacked by a group of 15 armed robbers who broke into Kebbi Radio Station on Friday.

A civil defense corps officer and two private watchmen were among those attacked; they were overcome by the intruders with weapons and machetes, who severely injured the security team before securing them with wires.

The looted items included vital equipment like laptops, plasma television sets, two generator cables, huge batteries, armoured cables, key transmission cables, and accessories for the 33KV transformer.

In the aftermath of the incident, Yakubu Ahmed, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, along with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, and the General Manager of Kebbi Radio, Engr. Mahe Muhammad, visited the scene to assess the damages, accompanied by representatives from Kebbi State Television and security personnel.

Reacting to the alarming attack, Yakubu Ahmed expressed deep shock and dismay noting that this incident marked the third assault on the station, emphasizing that it was the most severe yet.

He assured stakeholders that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that the security architecture of the station would be critically reviewed to prevent future incidents.

Both the Special Adviser and the General Managers voiced their profound concern over the event, particularly given that it coincides with celebrations of the station’s recent digitalization and refurbishment initiated by Governor Nasir Idris.

They pledged to implement stringent security measures moving forward and indicated that the injured security personnel are currently receiving medical care at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin Kebbi.

