The Kogi State government has just confirmed the rescue of many students who were kidnapped few days ago at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, by armed bandits.

The state government in a statement by the commissioner for information Kingsley Fanwo explained that Local vigilante and security agents engaged the kidnappers in a fierce shootout which led to the rescue of some of the students.

Mr Fanwo further said, Security agents are currently combing the forests to ensure all the kidnapped students are rescued and brought home safely.

During the sporadic gun battle to rescue the students, a local hunter and a DSS operative sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.