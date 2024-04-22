The Ogun State Government has said that the damage on the newly constructed road at Ojumele-Ajegunle in Makun-Sagamu area of Ogun State was the result of human error and not project deficiency.

The Government made this known through a press statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Ogun State Governor, Kayode Akinmade.

He explained that the collector drainage for the storm water in the area was silted up due to indiscriminate refuse disposal, which led to water overflow during the downpour.

He added that another factor that contributed to the damage was a car wash owner, who ignorantly built a cover slab on the drain without adequate engineering guidance and advice from experts, thus impeding the flow of water into the drain during the heavy rain on Sunday.

The Special Adviser also added that appropriate authorities had swiftly moved to the area for prompt repairs, even as the government was very sad about the unfortunate development and regretted the inconveniences the damage might have caused the residents.