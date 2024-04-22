An All Progressives Congress Chieftain in Ondo state, Olamigoke Ayara has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over his victory at the party’s governorship primary election.

Ayara in a statement issued in Akure described Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory as well deserved.

The statement reads , “our landslide victory did not come to me as a surprise because judging by your antecedents in the various capacities you have served, I was very optimistic that your victory was sure and certain.

“Furthermore, your well deserved victory is a testimony that your people truly want you to continue your good works in the State given your track record of great performance in your past endeavours.

“It is our firm belief that the needed and more visible link to the Federal Government will be achieved under your watch and the fruitful development we all crave for will be a reality under your tenure”..