Governor Dauda Lawal has emphasised the pressing need to deploy advanced technology to combat the lingering Security challenges Bedeviling Zamfara state and the entire northern region.Governor Lawal and some of counterparts from the North West Zone met with Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, in Washington, D.C. while on official tour to the United States

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the Lawal’s administration is committed to restoring peace in Zamfara

The statement added that the Current administration has established state own security outfit codenamed Community Protection Guards, CPG.

Explaining the Zamfara security situation to the Deputy Secretary-General, Governor Dauda Lawal highlighted the crucial role that technology can play in enhancing security and the need for a coordinated effort to harness the power of technology, including the use of artificial intelligence, biometric identification systems, and surveillance cameras.

“We are here with common problems. The major challenge is insecurity, and something has to be done.

“Due to insecurity, agriculture has been impossible. We need assistance in transitioning from peasant farming to advancing agriculture so that we can deploy technology to fight this insurgency. We hope to find solutions to these problems during these meetings. I inherited a dysfunctional state with poor development indices.

“I have declared a state of emergency in education and health. We must take immediate action to address these critical issues; otherwise, our future will be bleak. We require significant support to overcome these challenges and ensure a better future for our people.”

On her part, the UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed praised the Governors for their efforts in finding a lasting solution to the region’s Security and Socioeconomic problems

She described the move by the North West Governors as commendable

“Your presence here indicates a strong desire from the Northern Governors to implement change in their states” Dr Amina.

In attendance at the Meeting Include Governors of Benue, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger and Zamfara states.

It would be recalled that sometimes last year the North West Governors Forum says plans are underway to hold security Summit as another way of ending the activities of Armed Bandits and kidnappers in the region and Nigeria as a whole.