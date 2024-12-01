Tech experts and key players have expressed confidence that the proposed National digital economy and E-Governance bill will drive economic growth and improve quality of service delivery.

This formed part of discussions at a key players’ engagement to examine the content of the bill.

The proposed National digital economy and E-Governance bill which is before the national Assembly has generated diverse reactions with many advocating its speedy passage.

This gathering aims to scrutinise the document and make their inputs.

Key players believe the bill will reduce bottlenecks and make governance easier.

Commissioner for Digital Economy And E-Governance in Imo State, Chimezie Amadi sets the tone for discussion.

The bill when passed into law will enhance access to digital literacy and skills

With technology expanding across all the sectors of the economy globally, there are high hopes that this bill will boost digital transformation in Nigeria.