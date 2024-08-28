The Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment in Lagos State held a press briefing to announce a specialized ICT training programme for youths in the State.

The programme, which aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda, aims to equip participants with the latest IT skills and make them employable globally.

According to Hon. Commissioner Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, the training program will commence in October and conclude in January.

Participants will benefit from the program in various ways, including receiving laptops, internship placement, and facilitation of job employment.

Additionally, stipends will be provided throughout the training period.

The partnering firm has over 40 years of experience in HR and consultancy, will be in charge of the training.

The program will expose participants to the ever-evolving trends in the world of ICT, ensuring they acquire the knowledge and skills required to succeed in the industry.

The Commissioner emphasized that the program is designed to make participants employable not only in Lagos, Nigeria but also globally.

He encouraged youths in the state to take advantage of this opportunity to acquire valuable skills and improve their employability.

The ICT training program is a significant step towards achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda, which prioritizes technology and innovation as key drivers of economic growth and development.

By investing in the youths, Lagos State is positioning itself for a brighter future, and this program is a testament to the government’s commitment to empowering its citizens.