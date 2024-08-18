Information technology and digital experts have called on youth to actively participate in the digital space to help shape the future of Nigeria’s economy.

This call was made during the flag-off of a second cohort of a federal government digital skills training. We have more detail in this report.

The national bureau of statistics puts the unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2023 at 5 percent and youth unemployment figure at 8.8% during the same period.

The federal government in an attempt to reduce these number partnered the world bank in 2022 to launch a free digital skill training programme for youths across the country.

In preparation for the training programme, the federal government selected various consortiums to train the selected candidates.

Two years after the programme was launched, one of the consortiums is organizing a digital skill flag off and business pitch competition for the second batch of the programme.

According to the project lead, one of the aims is to equip the trainees with relevant tech skills and also prepare them for job market by also helping them acquire industry experience through internships.

For one of the trainees, the digital skill training has properly equipped her for a role in the tech industry.

During the flag off, trainees also pitched their different projects they had built during the course of the training. The aim of the competition is to introduce to the trainees the business side of the industry.